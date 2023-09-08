‘Ciarán was someone that everyone loved’ – brother pays moving tribute at funeral of Meath man (23) struck by bus

The funeral for Ciarán Briody (23), who died when he was struck by a bus in Dublin city centre last week, today heard that he was a beloved friend who kept everyone entertained with his “one-liners", “many antics” and “infectious smile”.

The young man from Dunshaughlin, Co Meath died during a month of tragedy on Irish roads that has seen the figure of fatalities rise to 129 people so far this year.

Mourners gathered at The Holy Trinity Church in Ratoath this afternoon to remember Mr Briody before he was laid to rest in Derrockstown Burial Gardens, Dunshaughlin.

His older brother Patrick described his younger brother as someone who had “so much time for his family” and had a “close-knit group of friends that he spoke so highly of.”

“Our Ciarán loved life and we loved our Ciarán,” he said. “Ciarán was someone that everyone loved. He was known by all for his sharp-witted humour and infectious laugh.

“In our small family of four, Ciarán was so loved by myself, my mum and my dad. Ciarán was so much to so many, but I am so proud to have the honour of calling him my brother.”

A family photo and a friends’ photo album were brought to the altar as symbols of Mr Briody’s bond with his family and his close friend group who he made “the greatest memories with”.

His Chelsea FC jersey was also brought to the altar, with those gathered hearing that Mr Briody’s “take on today would be that he was only out on loan - like all good young Chelsea players – and now he has been selected for the first team”.

The 23-year-old's tax book was brought to represent his love for his work as an accountant and his ambition of working for KPMG since his studies in DCU. It was a goal “he achieved and was very proud of”, his funeral mass was told.

Mr Briody’s baseball hat and shirt were carried to the altar to symbolise his love for fashion and sense of style, with mourners hearing he would “regularly do fashion shows for his family, expecting a full review”.

Despite any poor reviews or negative opinions, he would continue to wear “everything with confidence”.

In the homily, Mr Briody was described as a “jolly, lovable fellow with a huge, infectious smile who sailed through life smoothly and was loved by those who encountered him because of his easy-going manner and witty sense of humour.”

He always achieved what he set out to do, the mass heard, and kept everyone – especially his grandmother - entertained with his “dry one-liners" and “many antics”.

One of his life's ambitions was to become a Chelsea FC season ticket holder.

“Ciarán was fiercely competitive at family board games and if you were on his team, losing was not an option,” the mass heard.

“His desire to win added an element of great fun to any occasion.

“He loved all types of music and took his dad's music selection into this century.”

The Barretstown children’s charity also paid tribute to Mr Briody today, saying he had spent Thursday last week volunteering with the organisation.

In a post on social media, the charity said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ciarán Briody last Thursday, 31st August. Ciarán had spent last Thursday volunteering at Barretstown with his colleagues from KPMG, helping us to prepare for the arrival of families affected by serious illness the following day.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Ciarán’s family, friends and all of his colleagues at KPMG.”

In his death notice, Mr Briody is described as the “cherished son of AnnMarie and Padraig and beloved brother of Patrick” who will be “greatly missed by his grandmother Eileen (Gillespie), god parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends and all that met and loved him, especially his closest friends Sean, Jack, Liam, Conor, Caoimhe, Cara, Jessica and Sarah.”

Tributes to the 23-year-old continue to pour in, remembering him as a “loving friend” and “a great student” with “a wonderful smile” and “beautiful soul”.

“A young man taken too soon,” one mourner wrote.

Another described him as “a wonderful young man who loved life,” writing: “Everyone he met was touched by his smile and good wit. He will be remembered as a fantastic son, brother, friend.”