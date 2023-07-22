Ciara Mangan case: McDonald’s investigation caps torrid week for fast food chain

The revelation that McDonald’s has launched an investigation into the treatment of an Irish worker has marked the end of an explosive week for the fast-food chain following allegations made by staff in the UK.

CEO of McDonald’s in the UK and Ireland Alistair Macrow confirmed that an investigation is taking place into claims that rape survivor Ciara Mangan was subjected to “rape taunts” at work.

Ms Mangan was an employee of McDonald’s in Castlebar, Co Mayo, when she was raped by her co-worker Shane Noonan at a house party in May 2013.

Shane Noonan (28) of Castlehill Park, Turlough Road in Castlebar, Co Mayo, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the rape of Ms Mangan at the house party 10 years ago. He was jailed on Monday for seven years.

In the aftermath of the rape, Ms Mangan said she was subjected to “rape comments” and “rape songs” by colleagues in her then-workplace when the owner was absent.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, Mr Macrow expressed his shock at hearing that the allegations related to a McDonald’s outlet.

“I commend Ciara’s bravery in speaking about her horrific experience,” he said.

“I am deeply appalled by these new allegations and commit to investigating them to our fullest extent through our Investigation Handling Unit.”

It is understood that the fast-food chain was not aware of any of Ms Mangan’s allegations until yesterday.

Separately, a number of workplace harassment claims have been made by staff in the UK.

Earlier this week, a BBC report stated that over 100 current and recent UK staff have made allegations including sexual assault, harassment, racism and bullying.

Multiple workers, including teenagers, claimed that managers at outlets across the UK had been responsible for harassment and assaults, and that senior managers often failed to act on complaints.

The BBC was told that workers, some as young as 17, are being groped and harassed almost routinely.

The UK equality watchdog said it was "concerned" by the BBC's findings and is launching a new email hotline.

In relation to claims in the UK, Mr Macrow said this week’s allegations are “personally and professionally shocking”.

Mr Macrow said the fast-food chain has “clearly fallen short in some critical areas” and that he is “determined to root out any behaviour or conduct that falls below the high standards of respect, safety and inclusion we demand of everyone at McDonald’s as detailed in our global brand standards”.

“I would like to reiterate my unreserved apology to, and empathy with, all those affected in any way, and I commend their bravery in coming forward,” he said in a statement.

He identified three immediate action areas including investigation and resolution, escalation protocols and confidence to speak up.

Mr Macrow has established a dedicated Investigation Handling Unit, which he said will have the power to refer the most serious cases to a third-party legal team staffed by specialist investigators.

“Any substantiated breaches of our code of conduct will be met with the most severe measures up to, and including, dismissal,” he said.

“I commit to all former or current employees, who have experienced any type of harassment, abuse, discrimination, and victimisation that the full weight of our Investigation Handling Unit will be applied in pursuit of resolution.”

Mr Macrow said it is “crucial” that people feel safe and able to speak up, he added: “We intend to move at a pace in line with the gravity of the issues but also ensuring we are fair and accurate in our investigations, and any resulting enhancements.”

The most recent findings show that there are 97 outlets of the iconic fast-food chain in Ireland with approximately 6,000 staff. There are more than 1,450 restaurants in the UK.

The first McDonald's opened in Ireland on Grafton Street in May 1977 – since then, it has grown to be one of Ireland's largest employers.

There is an outlet in the majority of Irish counties excluding Roscommon and Leitrim.