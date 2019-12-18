Children across Ireland may be counting down the days to Christmas, but one Wicklow 12-year-old has taken the spirit of festive giving to new heights.

Cian (12) uses his head in show of solidarity for pal

Cian Fairley's best pal is undergoing treatment for a rare and serious blood condition called aplastic anemia.

Young Adam Kopec, also 12, is in isolation after undergoing chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. His treatment means he is in danger of losing his hair so, in a show of touching solidarity, Cian, from Greystones, decided to shave his own head.

And while many mothers would be shocked at the idea of their son coming home with a "zero blade" all over, Cian's mum Sheila was so impressed she decided to go under the razor too.

