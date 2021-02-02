Church must never again put its needs before those of the ‘little ones’, warns new Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell

New Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell (left) chatting with Archbishop Diarmuid Martin after the ceremony in St Mary's Pro Cathedral. Photo: John Mc Elroy

NEW Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell has warned that the Church must “never again” put its needs before the needs of “the little ones”.

Dr Farrell formally succeeded Dr Diarmuid Martin as leader of the country’s largest Catholic diocese in a scaled-back private ceremony this morning at Dublin’s Pro Cathedral.

Dr Farrell gave writer LP Hartley’s famous phrase a twist when he stated, “the future is a different country, we must do things differently there”. He added: “This is not to forget the past, and especially not the painful past where so many were hurt.”

The Archdiocese of Dublin has grappled with the fallout of the findings of the Murphy Commission’s investigation of the mishandling of allegations of clerical sexual abuse which was published in 2009.

Speaking during the ceremony, where he concelebrated with Archbishop Diarmuid Martin and the Papal Nuncio Archbishop Jude Okolo, Dr Farrell acknowledged that he was coming to Dublin “knowing very few of you”.

The Westmeath native, who was Bishop of Ossory prior to being appointed to Dublin, also admitted there was “no pre-packaged plan to address the reality in which we find ourselves”.

The 66-year-old said the only viable pastoral plan for the future will be one which comes from genuine dialogue and discernment between the people, clergy and religious.

The Church of the future wouldhave to be a synodal church or it would not be at all, he said. It would have to be “a Church that listens to the faithful people of God, the priest, the bishop, the Holy Father, all listening to each other, all listening to the Holy Spirit", he said.

“That will involve not only working together in new ways, but getting to know each other anew.”

The active participation of the laity would be “essential” as they constitute “the vast majority of the people of God”, while leadership in the Church, he added, was not about telling people what to do but promoting co-responsibility and “overcoming the mindset which runs the risk of relegating the baptised to a subordinate role, effectively keeping them on the edges of Church life”.

Those who hanker for a golden age in the past were warned against being “focused short-sightedly on the glory of the past, and the magnificent institutions which our sisters and brothers before us built”.

There are many challenges awaiting Dr Farrell in Dublin, including an ageing priesthood, where half of the diocese’s clergy are aged 70 or older, as well as ageing and diminishing congregations. The Covid-19 pandemic has also seen finances in the diocese collapse.

The eldest of seven children, Dr Farrell’s father, a daily Mass-goer, was a farmer in Garthy, near the Co Westmeath town of Castletown-Geoghegan.

Ordained in 1980, the incoming Primate of Ireland has a doctorate in theology from the Gregorian University in Rome and served for a time as director of formation in the Irish College in Rome before he returned to Maynooth to lecture in moral theology.

He was later appointed President of St Patrick’s College in 1996 and retired from this position in 2007. He served as parish priest in Dunboyne for 11 years until his move to Kilkenny city as Bishop of Ossory.

