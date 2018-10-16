Church institutions 'sold babies into homes with no proper vetting'

Between the 1940s and the 1970s, at least 2,000 children were trafficked from Ireland to America for adoption.

They included Michael Hawkes, whose birth mother relinquished control of him and his twin sister to St Patrick's Guild Adoption Society in 1961, when they were three.

They went to live with a family in Saratoga, California, and were brought there by the adoptive father's brother, Los Angeles-based priest Monsignor Benjamin Hawkes.

The priest died in 1985 and years later it would emerge he was a paedophile.

"When I was 11 or 12 I unfortunately was sexually abused by this same adoptive uncle during times when I was flown down to serve Mass with him at his church in Los Angeles," Mr Hawkes said yesterday at the launch of the Clann Project's report 'Ireland's Unmarried Mothers and their Children: Gathering the Data'.

"I never spoke about it. Nor did I even tell my adoptive parents. For years I lived quietly with the nightmare."

The adoption did not go well for other reasons, too. According to Mr Hawkes, he and his sister were treated like second-class citizens compared to their parents' natural children.

He said the parents told them they had "made a mistake" in adopting them.

"We were often told we had come from a very bad situation in Ireland and we should feel very lucky and happy we had been adopted. We were not made to feel part of the family," he said.

Years later, Mr Hawkes went in search of his birth family, but says St Patrick's Guild tried to dissuade him. By the time the guild passed on information about his mother in 1998, she had already died.

"St Patrick's Guild needlessly prevented me from being united with my family for decades, frustrating my efforts to learn about them," he said.

"The Church institutions committed serious wrongs, selling babies, trafficking babies, not doing proper vetting of the people you were handed over to as a child, even paedophile priests. They sent vulnerable children into homes with no vetting."

Another woman, who did not want her name disclosed, told the Clann Project she learned aged 36 she had been adopted, years after her adoptive parents died. She was born at St Rita's nursing home in Dublin in 1962, but has been unable to find much about her adoption.

What she did learn was that a Mary Keating was named on her birth certificate as the informant. Mary Keating was the owner of St Rita's and was prosecuted for falsifying birth certificates in 1965. It is alleged Ms Keating gave Irish babies to Americans, complete with official birth certificates in their own names.

The woman made efforts to track down her birth mother, but these proved unsuccessful.

"I have come to the conclusion that my real mother is probably deceased. I would like to think that if she were living, she would like to make contact with me," she said.

"My doctor recently asked me for my family medical history, which I obviously don't know. I was struck that I have no idea what could be lurking around the corner for me. This is causing me anxiety. Not only for me, but for my daughter.

"I feel that the authorities are biding their time. Sooner or later, everybody concerned with these adoptions will be deceased and that will be the end of it."

