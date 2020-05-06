Christy Dignam's heartbreak as father contracts coronavirus in nursing home

Aslan frontman Christy Dignam has said his elderly father “is at death’s door” after he contracted Coronavirus in a Dublin nursing home.

The iconic singer (59) said that his dad was diagnosed with the virus about a week ago and that the outlook is not good.

“My father has the virus. He’s in a nursing home so I haven’t seen him,” he said.

“He tested positive a week ago so he’s literally at death’s door at the moment so it’s just the circle of life. He's 88 so he’s had a good innings.”

He said what’s made the situation harder for his whole family is that his father also suffers from Dementia so is finding it hard to understand what's happening.

“About six months ago, he got Pneumonia and when he got Pneumonia, he was talking in riddles...he never came back to us. So it seems to have triggered Dementia in him.

“So I tried to talk to him on the phone and he was asking why nobody was visiting him so I was trying to explain to him. He doesn’t seem to be in distress.

“One of my brothers was around visiting him as it’s an emergency situation and he said he’s just lying in the bed so he’s not in a great deal of distress.”

He said the family’s thoughts are now turning towards a funeral. His father had eight children and the fact that they know they can’t all attend will make the grieving process even harder.

The singer also told RTE’s Sean O’Rourke this morning that he went into lockdown a month before everyone else.

Given his ongoing battle with Amyloidosis, a rare form of blood cancer, he is immuno-compromised and is very vulnerable to the infection.

“I've been in lockdown longer than the lockdown has been on. I went into lockdown a month before everybody else because of the cancer. The Amyloidosis affects my heart badly so if I get it (Covid-19), it’s going to be really bad,” he said.

“I’ve three grand-kids and I can’t see them obviously and that’s heart-breaking, that’s the hardest part.”

But he added that there’s a “real community spirit” around at the moment.

“At the weekend, one of the neighbours, a family living across the road, they’re all traditional players so we did a gig in the garden on Saturday just for the craic, just for the neighbours,” he said.

“I’m living off the Navan Road 20 years now. I met neighbours on Saturday that I’ve never met before. It’s ironic that we’re all separated at the moment and we all seem to be getting closer.

“Even on social media, people seem to be getting closer. There’s just a lovely community atmosphere around at the moment.”

At the start of last March, Aslan were forced to pull the plug on two gigs in the UK due to the Coronavirus.

The ‘Crazy World’ stars were due to play two dates in Britain next week but say that “due to Christy’s compromised immune system”, they could not go ahead.

Dignam was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare form of blood cancer, in 2013 and has been battling with ill health over the past number of years.

Online Editors