Christy Dignam’s final homecoming: Crowds line streets to pay respects to much-loved Aslan rock legend

Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects to Christy Dignam this morning. Photo: Mark Condren

Huge crowds have turned out in Dublin to pay their respects to Aslan front man Christy Dignam ahead of his funeral today.

He died at his home on Tuesday, aged 63, after a 10 year fight with cancer.

People in his native Finglas have turned out to honour him this morning, lining the streets where he grew up, his school and at the local GAA club.

The cortege stopped at the GAA club where Mr Dignam's family greeted the crowd before standing in respectful silence.

The crowd then sang 'This is' and 'Crazy World' before the cortege left.

Mr Dignam's private funeral service will take place later this morning.