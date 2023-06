‘A legend of Irish music... a great, great singer’, Christy Dignam’s iconic status all around the world is assured

Christy Dignam, pictured in 2000, will be remembered as a man with a heart of gold. Photo: Tony Gavin

Christy Dignam had a heart of gold. In December 2015, after Sinead O’Connor was admitted to hospital after revealing in a post on Facebook she had “taken an overdose”, Christy and his wife Kathryn offered O’Connor a room at their Dublin home so she could recover.