Aslan lead singer Christy Dignam is being looked after at home by a palliative care team, his family have said.

The band this afternoon issued a statement after the singer’s family gave an update on his health.

The Finglas star (62) who was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder cancer, in 2013, has had a tough few months.

He was admitted to Beaumont Hospital in July last year and spent six months in the care of the haematology and cardiac care team.

A statement released this morning by his family said since last month, Christy has been at his northside home where he is being cared for “lovingly by family” alongside a hospital care team.

The statement came in response to a number of media enquiries in recent times, and the press release was accompanied by a photo of the popular singer.

The statement said that Christy, his wife Kathryn and their family, including daughter Kiera and son-in-law Darren and his grandchildren, wanted to share an update on his health.

“The Dignam family thanks everyone for keeping Christy in their thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time,” his family added.

In a statement this afternoon, the band added: “As always Christy’s health has been and is our priority. It has been a tough road for us all but mostly Christy.

“There are no words to describe how we are all feeling with the update that has been shared by Christy’s family. As we all know, Christy will always keep up the fight, and never gives up.

"Christy and ourselves are devastated that all future shows will be cancelled, as with Christy receiving palliative care treatment, performing will not be possible.

“Thank you all for just being you! You are the most sincere and loyal fans and we know how lucky we are to have you all…

“We ask that you respect Christy and his family's privacy at this time.”

Friends and fans have been sharing their solidarity with the singer and his family, and his name is trending on social media.

Actor Rory Cowan wrote on Twitter: “I hope Christy knows how much he’s loved by so many people in Ireland and around the world. But right now I’m hoping he’s making the most of his time with Kathryn and Kiera and his grandchildren. He’s one of the best.”

Priest Fr Paddy Byrne said: “Sincere thoughts and prayers for an iconic and lovely human being… May God be very close to Christyat this time.”

Today FM DJ Ed Smith wrote on Twitter: “Say it now that he might see it. Christy Dignam's importance in our Cultural history is IMMENSE! His powerful voice and presence both on and off the stage has meant so much to so many for decades. He is truly and simply one of the greatest performers we've ever seen.”

Irish band Whipping Boy also shared their thoughts on Dignam’s health update, saying: “All our love & support to Christy Dignam, his family and Aslan at this incredibly tough time.”.

Concern for Dignam was first sparked last September after the award-winning band were forced to postpone their 3Arena concert which was to mark their 40th anniversary.

At the time, his bandmates recorded a video message for fans in which they said their number one priority was his health.

The 3Arena gig was due to be the band’s biggest show of their career to date, celebrating 40 years since they formed in 1982.

Christy was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder cancer, in 2013 and has been receiving treatment since.

Songs such as This Is and Crazy World saw Aslan become a major force in music. Despite the group splitting as a result of Dignam’s drug addiction, they later reformed and are still one of Ireland’s best-loved bands.

He and his band-mates have been boosted by the huge outpouring of support, they said.

Their manager Denise McCormack told Independent.ie that the “loyalty, support and understanding the boys have been shown is just huge”.



