Christmas TV stocking looks lighter on goodies but a few gems will sparkle for viewers

Documentaries have been the saviour of many a humdrum Christmas schedule in the past, the juicy cherries in a festive TV pudding stuffed with bland, predictable filler.

In a year of lowered expectations, when our Christmas TV stockings are likely to be lighter than usual on goodies, having a few good documentaries will be more important than ever.

Luckily, RTÉ's Christmas schedule looks particularly strong in this department.

In The Real Field, writer and broadcaster Billy Keane checks out the real-life murder that inspired his father John B Keane's famous play. Contributors include Noel Pearson, Garry Hynes, Michael Harding and Jim Sheridan, whose film version starring Richard Harris as The Bull McCabe, will be shown immediately after.

Taking its title from a marvellous late-career Johnny Cash song The Man Comes Around recalls the singer's tour of Ireland in 1963 and his relationship with the country.

Some of the lucky people who saw him up close and personal in various rural venues share their stories.

In the heartwarming Francis Street Photographer, Suzanne Behan sets out to reunite people with the precious family photographs included in her photographer grandfather's collection of 70,000 negatives, which are effectively a visual history of the people of The Liberties, Dublin's oldest community.

There's more fascinating cultural history in Cosc, which looks at how the Irish film censor's ruinous decision to cut chunks from the 1942 classic Casablanca meant Irish cinemagoers were denied the full story of Rick and Ilsa's ill-fated wartime love affair – for 30 years!

One of the sadder stories of 2020 was the disappearance of Fungie the beloved dolphin.

In Fungie's Kingdom, Baz Ashmaway heads to Dingle to tell the story of how the cheeky dolphin made the bay his home for 37 years, delighting locals and tourists alike.

The theme of looking back on a year most of us would rather forget runs through the homegrown comedy offerings Callan Kicks the Year and, on the RTÉ Player, Reeling in the Fears, a satirical special written by Joanne McNally and starring Doireann Garrihy.

Tipperary duo The 2 Johnnies get their own Christmas special.

Musical highlights include The Late Late Show Country Christmas Special (December 11), which boasts the legendary Dolly Parton among the line-up, The Busk: A Decade of Christmas on Grafton Street (December 18), featuring Glen Hansard and friends looking back on the highlights over the years, and Christmas at Home, with Celine Byrne, Una Healy, Ray Lynam, Mick Flannery and teenager Allie Sherlock, one of the new breed of YouTube stars.

Kids are well catered for. As well as the usual array of festive family films, old and new, there are 10 new two-minute animations, including Christmas Owl and the splendidly titled Da Humbug (you can guess what that's about).

RTÉ will also air the Irish premiere of Angela’s Christmas Wish on Christmas Day. It is the sequel to the Emmy-nominated Angela’s Christmas, and tells the story of a girl trying to reunite her family for Christmas.

Drama Week features six uplifting children's dramas from around the world.

Movies include A Star is Born, The Greatest Showman, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

There's plenty of live sport, the usual posse of celebrity chefs offering their personal take on Christmas dinner and, for those saddened there won't be a Dancing With the Stars in 2021, Nicky Byrne and Jennifer Zampirelli host a package of highlights from past seasons.

Finally, Christmas will see the final edition of The Den, which really has brightened up Sunday evenings over the last few weeks.

Hopefully it's only a temporary farewell. After all, Dustin is the one turkey who's for life, not just for Christmas.