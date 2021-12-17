Christmas restrictions looming as situation is ‘serious’

Ministers will meet today to decide on the level of activities families will be allowed to engage in over Christmas.

Amid a growing acceptance that the Omicron variant of Covid already has a strong foothold here, the Government is likely to introduce a fresh round of social distancing measures.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met last night to discuss how harsh the new restrictions should be.

Government sources told the Irish Independent they anticipated new curbs on household visits, the hospitality sector and on large gatherings.

Exact details of what Nphet is proposing were being closely guarded last night but a number of senior sources said the situation with the virus was now serious.

Executives from the World Health Organisation have said they are more fearful about the spread of Covid in the weeks ahead than at any point during the pandemic.

The UK yesterday recorded more than 88,000 cases, its highest number since the pandemic began. And the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 in London has risen 26pc in a week.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan has already told senior Cabinet members the weeks ahead will be bleak for the health service.

But ministers want to avoid scenes reminiscent of last January when the country went back into Level 5 lockdown and schools didn’t reopen after the festive break.

They want to find a balance between keeping large parts of the economy open and not risking the health system being swamped.

There are also concerns that last-minute restrictions on travel could affect people’s plans to return home from overseas to see friends and family for the first time since the arrival of Covid in March 2019.

Ultimately, ministers will struggle to go against any advice provided by Nphet during what is an increasingly uncertain situation with Omicron variant.

Dr Holohan’s team met yesterday to consider the options. It is believed that among the discussions was whether to tighten rules around household visits. At present a person is allowed to welcome visitors from just three other households in their home.

Large gatherings are also coming under scrutiny, which will cause concern for sporting organisations.

There are a number of large rugby games and horse racing events scheduled over the Christmas period.

Covid passes and fixed capacity limits do not currently apply for outdoor events.

Indoor entertainment, cultural and community events are subject to a maximum capacity of 50pc. All patrons must be fully seated.

The Irish Independent yesterday revealed there are concerns new case numbers could reach as high as 20,000

There is a “very significant wave” of the Omicron wave coming, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

He said that Nphet was now “very concerned” at Omicron and that the speed of the variant’s transmission was a “big issue” for public health.

Meanwhile, the EU has given the green light to Pfizer’s anti-viral Covid-19 pill Paxlovid, even though a full review for regulatory approval has not been completed.

Patients at risk of suffering severe forms of the infection can start the five-day course of Paxlovid as soon as possible after diagnosis, or within five days of showing symptoms of Covid-19.

It is expected the new medicines, which have been described as “game changers”, will become available in Ireland toward the end of next month.