TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said that it is likely new restrictions on home visits and the hospitality sector will be brought in before the end of the year.

Speaking on RTÉ Six One, Mr Martin said he was “very worried” about the growing cases numbers and confirmed that Nphet have recommended restrictions on household visits and on the hospitality sector be brought in before New Year’s Eve.

The cabinet is to meet Tuesday to discuss the latest Nphet recommendations and Mr Martin added that the government would “seriously consider” the crackdown on pubs, restaurants and household visits before New Year’s Eve.

The Taoiseach said Nphet’s worries stem from a rise in cases among all ages and the resulting effect this may have on hospitalisations, ICU admissions and mortality.

“While the rise in the second wave was largely in younger people so it did not have the same effect on hospitalisations and ICUs,” Mr Martin said, adding that the healthcare system in Ireland is in good shape this winter, but said “we want to keep it that way.”

“[We] will give people plenty of notice on whatever decisions the government take, but we are mindful of the rising numbers. When they get to a certain level they can rise exponentially.”

Mr Martin said people should act as if they have the virus and don’t want to pass it on to people.

“I think Christmas is about family but we need to watch the inter-generational mix. It is extremely important that we all wear masks, remain vigilant and mind ourselves.”

“We are concerned that when we look around, Holland and Germany are closing down for Christmas, Northern Ireland is under huge pressure and the UK is under severe pressure,” the Taoiseach said.

This comes as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil the R-number, or reproduction of the virus is now between 1.1 and 1.3, meaning one infected person will spread the disease to more than one other.

All lead indicators are “pointing to a serious increase in cases,” he said, in comments that will heighten fears that a January lockdown could follow within weeks.

He said he had received a “very sobering” briefing from public health officials that the incidence of the disease is increasing and must inevitably grow with the relaxation of controls for Christmas.

“We have already seen the number of personal contacts rise,” he said, despite a stream of messages asking people to limit their socialising and stressing that every contact counts.

The virus was between 0.9 and 1 last week, meaning it was contained, but it is now increasing again, Mr Donnelly said.

The situation was precarious, he warned, adding that an R-number above 1.2 would mean that “cases can rise very, very quickly.”

Positivity levels seen in testing is also up, as are referrals for PCR testing, he said, while doctors are recording flu-like symptoms among an increased number of patients attending their surgeries.

He warned that all the lead indicators “are all pointing to a serious increase in cases and we’ve seen the number of personal contacts rise”.

The number of personal contacts for every individual who tests positive has risen in the last week from 2.8 recent to 3.6 today, a rise of more than a quarter.

“Ireland has done the best in the western world as a nation and as a body politic,” he said, with all working together to drive the virus down and “keep people alive.”

Minister Donnelly gave the opening statement in a Dáil slot on the Covid-19 taskforce.

He had held a long conversation with the Chief and Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Ronan Glynn, and the latest information was “very sobering,” Mr Donnelly said.

But Ireland was in the privileged position of citizens being seeing friends and family at Christmas because of the six-week Level 5 lockdown, he said.

Mr Donnelly said he would appeal to the public to follow and act on the advice of Dr Ronan Glynn to reduce the number of contacts they planned to have over the festive season. It was vital to the suppression of the virus now and into the future.

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe said he despaired of the constant public “rumour mill,” particularly as to whether schools were closing. The Government had given a commitment that schools would keep open, he said.

“The Education sector has been one of the real success stories in how we have responded to this pandemic,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD Sean Crowe said he and his family and colleagues would be taking the vaccine, and he begged people not to knowing spread any anti-vaccine propaganda. He asked that they remember that they had an impact on the health and lives of other people.

