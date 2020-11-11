Christmas is not cancelled: how Ireland is sending Scrooge packing – despite the pandemic

Wrap up! Most of this year's Christmas activities will take place out of doors this year. This young reveller was getting in on the act as long ago as 2016 when they attended Dún Laoghaire Christmas Festival. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

SANTA and his elves will work through the Covid-19 pandemic with the scheduled lifting of Level 5 restrictions in early December set to spark a host of special 're-imagined' festive experiences nationwide for children and families.

Open-air Yuletide markets, pre-booking systems for major attractions, special family 'pods' and social distancing wardens will allow youngsters to enjoy everything from Santa grottos to Lapland trains.

Across Ireland, business groups are determined to make the Christmas season extra special this year with enhanced festive lighting, open-air Christmas markets and Santa attractions.

Festive illuminations have already been erected around many Irish cities, towns and villages - with Cork set to formally switch on its Christmas lights from Thursday.

However, the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) warned the country will face a 'two-tier Christmas' if the hospitality sector remains closed when Ireland emerges from the current lockdown.

Waterford's Winterval – Ireland's largest outdoor Christmas festival – will go ahead despite the pandemic with Winterval saying it has carefully redesigned its programme.

“It’s official – Christmas is not cancelled. Santa has sent Scrooge packing and assured the people of Ireland that the magic of Christmas will be alive on the streets of Waterford when Winterval returns for its ninth year,” a festival spokesperson said.

However, Winterval will be substantially different from previous festivals with no mass gatherings, strict social distancing and the emphasis on outdoor events.

"So some of the old favourites, like the large festival market, ice skating and Winterval Illuminates, will be taking a break for this year."

Dublin will also see several major Christmas events proceed, albeit in formats specially adapted to social distancing.

Sadly, the popular Mistletown indoor Christmas market has been cancelled.

But Dublin City Council confirmed the hugely popular Winter Lights campaign will return for its third Christmas in an expanded format.

For the month of December, 17 locations around the city will be transformed with colourful projections and lighting displays to cheer everyone up.

“Dublin is always a special place at Christmas time. There’s no doubt Christmas 2020 will be different to previous years but that doesn’t mean it will be any less magical,” Lord Mayor Hazel Chu said.

Four new locations have been added to the list this year: the Mater Hospital, Capital Dock, The Jeanie Johnston Ship and CHQ Triumphal Arch.

In Rathwood in Carlow, the Santa Train will once again steam ahead with the involvement of Fossett's Circus.

Major outdoor Christmas events are also planned for Cork and Galway.

Cork's Glow Christmas Festival will proceed in a re-imagined format. This will include a creative festive window trail for families and youngsters to ensure a safe city centre experience.

