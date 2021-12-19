Christmas dinner can be a tipping point for people with an eating disorder – expert

People with eating disorders are likely to feel more overwhelmed by the prospect of sitting down for Christmas dinner than other family meals, experts have warned.

Since the onset of Covid, the numbers of people presenting with eating disorders. such as anorexia, bulimia and binge-eating, has been on the rise.

But for many the tipping-point comes on Christmas dinner, when sufferers sit down for their traditional festive meal.

Bodywhys, the national voluntary organisation which supports people with eating disorders, has urged sufferers to get in contact for support through the challenging Christmas period.

Harriet Parsons, spokesperson for Bodywhys, said: "Christmas is probably the hardest time of year for many people who are suffering with eating disorders, with Christmas dinner being particularly difficult.

"If you are suffering from an eating disorder, then your mindset is more likely to be that you want everything to be perfect and you want to be able to control everything. However, that's extremely difficult to do on Christmas Day, because often someone else is doing the cooking.

"It might also be the case that you've been invited to dinner with the extended family, and are surrounded by people you're not normally sitting next to and maybe eating at a different time. So your whole routine is affected, which can lead to huge anxiety."

Up to 190,000 people in Ireland - including increasing numbers of sufferers of ARFID [Avoidant / Restrictive Food Intake Disorder] - are affected by eating disorders.

Further analysis of data reveals that nearly 1,800 new cases occur in Ireland each year in the 18 to 49 age group.

And according to Bodywhys, the figures appear to have been rising sharply since the start of the pandemic.

Ms Parsons added: "There has been a huge increase in people presenting with eating disorders throughout this period.

"Unfortunately lots more people seem to have developed eating disorders in the last 18 months, and this is due to a variety of factors, including the change in routine, the increased level of uncertainty, and the lack of social support. All this leads to increased anxiety."

She added: "For people who already had an eating disorder, we found that in many cases their symptoms have intensified during this period."

For support from Bodywhys, call their helpline on 01-2107906 or email alex@bodywhys.ie. Also, see bodywhys.ie for a full list of services.