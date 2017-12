There was no snow to hamper Santa Claus as he made his way around Ireland but there is a rainfall warning in place this Christmas day.

There was no snow to hamper Santa Claus as he made his way around Ireland but there is a rainfall warning in place this Christmas day.

Christmas Day weather warning in place across the country

A national Status Yellow alert came into effect on Christmas Eve and will remain in place until 6pm this evening.

It reads: "Rainfall Warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary. "Further rainfall is likely to lead to accumulations of 25 to 35 mm.”

Most of the country will experience a wet start to the day with with outbreaks of rain, which will be heavy at times. There is also a risk of spot flooding and hail showers are likely in the northwest later today with a risk of thunder.

However, brighter conditions with scattered showers will develop throughout the afternoon in the west and northwest. "Rain in other areas will clear gradually eastwards during the afternoon, with scattered showers following, the clearance eventually reaching the east coast early this evening," according to Met Eireann.

Christmas day will be cloudy & wet in Munster, Leinster & east Ulster, with persistent & locally heavy rain, clearing slowly eastwards, with scattered showers following. Brighter in the W & NW, with scattered showers, some heavy & of hail. Maximum afternoon temperatures 5 to 8°C. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 25, 2017 The mercury is expected to reach eight degrees today. Tonight there will be scattered showers in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster - some of which will be wintry.

It will be cold, with frost and a risk of icy patches with temperatures plummeting to as low as one degree.

Tomorrow will be cold but mainly dry and bright in many areas with some spells of sunshine.

The coming week has changeable weather in store with dry spells, rain and wintry conditions at times. It is set to remain cold up to and including Friday.

Online Editors