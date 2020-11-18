Christmas crime: Gangs using courier vans to travel country committing crimes, gardaí warn

Gardaí have issued an alert about major gangland criminals using legitimate courier vans to travel around the country to commit crimes.

The development comes after Carrick-on-Shannon gardaí spotted a van with the logo of one of the country’s biggest courier companies parked in a housing estate in the Rooskey area of Co Leitrim. The incident occurred late at night earlier this month.

Three Dublin criminals, who are well known to gardaí, were in the van.

When they were questioned about what they were doing in the locality they told officers they were in the area to “do some fishing”.

A search of the men, who were all from the Clondalkin area, failed to yield anything.

Investigations established that the van had not been stolen.

Robberies

The trio, who were in breach of Covid-19 travel restrictions, were not detained and were directed to leave the area.

“The belief is that these individuals, who are heavy hitters in terms of organised crime, had travelled to Co Leitrim from west Dublin to scope out properties in the area for burglaries or robberies,” a senior source said.

“They were observed parked in a cul-de-sac of a housing estate and their explanation of why they were there is not believed but there was no evidence found which could have led to arrests.

“The concern is that organised criminals are travelling around in legitimate courier vans meaning that they are much more likely to be waved on at garda covid checkpoints so they have the freedom to travel the country to commit crime,” the source said.

It’s understood that one of the trio is legitimately working for the courier company.

All three men confronted by gardaí have links to a Clondalkin-based burglary and tiger kidnap gang.

One of the criminals is a 35-year-old convicted armed robber who has served a lengthy jail term for an aggravated burglary in which a large number of firearms were stolen.

Also in the vehicle was a 37-year-old man who has multiple previous convictions and has served a significant prison sentence for a terrifying hijacking incident in the capital.

Another 35-year-old criminal was in the vehicle. He has been a target for gardaí investigating nationwide organised burglaries for well over a decade.

“What gardaí came across was very suspicious to say the least,” the senior source said.

Adapt

“A report has been issued to officers to keep an eye out for criminals travelling around in courier vans.

“Criminals continue to adapt even in the heightened Level 5 lockdown restrictions that are in place at the moment,” the source added.

During the last lockdown in late April, gardaí warned that organised crime gangs were using food delivery services to transport drugs.

The warning came after garda road policing officers recovered two guns and a large quantity of cocaine after pursuing a car that had driven through a Covid-19 checkpoint at Phibsboro Road in Dublin.

A police pursuit led to the car crashing into a wall at Essex Quay.

The cocaine, which had an estimated value of €500,000, was found hidden in pizza boxes.