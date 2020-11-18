| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Christmas crime: Gangs using courier vans to travel country committing crimes, gardaí warn

Warning: Gardaí say major criminals may be using legitimate courier vans to travel around the country to commit burglaries and robberies Expand

Close

Warning: Gardaí say major criminals may be using legitimate courier vans to travel around the country to commit burglaries and robberies

Warning: Gardaí say major criminals may be using legitimate courier vans to travel around the country to commit burglaries and robberies

Warning: Gardaí say major criminals may be using legitimate courier vans to travel around the country to commit burglaries and robberies

Ken Foy

Gardaí have issued an alert about major gangland criminals using legitimate courier vans to travel around the country to commit crimes.

The development comes after Carrick-on-Shannon gardaí spotted a van with the logo of one of the country’s biggest courier companies parked in a housing estate in the Rooskey area of Co Leitrim. The incident occurred late at night earlier this month.

Three Dublin criminals, who are well known to gardaí, were in the van.

Privacy