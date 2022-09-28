Christmas comes early for workers as Budget 2023 doubles amount employer can give in tax-free vouchers to €1,000

It could be a very happy Christmas indeed for some Irish workers, after the Government used Budget 2023 to increase the amount employers are allowed to gift tax free to their staff.

Under current rules, a worker can receive a tax-free bonus of up to €500 a year in vouchers thanks to the small benefit exemption.

However, in Budget 2023, the Government doubled this annual limit to €1,000, effective straight away.

And to take the sting out of matters for employers seeking to reward workers in lieu of a pay rise as the cost-of-living crisis bites, they can do this in two tranches, rather than having to give it all at once.

Many employers choose to give such a benefit ahead of Christmas, as additional bills mount for staff, and this year they could be in line for a double dose of festive cheer, thanks to the rule change.

All of this of course depends on how generous the boss is feeling, but it is among a number of other measures that workers are likely to be happy about.

The State’s 2.5 million taxpayers will benefit from €1.1bn in income tax cuts in Budget 2023.

Renters will be able to claim relief of €500 a year, while the cut-off point at which workers start paying the higher 40pc rate of tax is going up €3,200 to €40,000, with proportionate increases for married couples and civil partners.

The main tax credits (personal, employee and earned income credits) are also going up €75.

The changes to the tax credit means that workers can earn an extra €150 before they pay tax,

The tax changes will save single people around €800 a year and couples €1,600. For a couple on €80,000, the income tax changes mean a boost of €1,600 a year.

There is also an increase in the second USC rate band (2pc rate) from €21,295 to €22,920 in line with the 80c per hour increase in the national minimum wage, meaning minimum wage workers will stay outside the top USC rates.

