A brother and son in mourning has spoken out about how he feels the pressure to have a "happy Christmas".

A brother and son in mourning has spoken out about how he feels the pressure to have a "happy Christmas".

'Christmas can feel so fake' - grieving brother and son on why the festive season can be difficult

Neil Fox's beloved sister Donna (30) died after she was hit by a truck while cycling in Dublin City Centre on September 6 2016.

Neil's mother Catherine also died in June 2011 after a battle with cancer and he has opened up about how hard the festive season can be without her and Donna. Neil, who is from the Naul in Co Dublin, told Independent.ie: "If you're on your own and don't have children and you're going home alone you can feel very isolated.

"Mam and Donna were the Christmas people in our family, mammy actually got sick on St Stephen's Day 2011 so I always think of her last being herself on Christmas Day. "It felt like from October last year everyone kept asking me what I was going to do for Christmas.

"If there's one message I would say if you're talking to someone who has lost someone suddenly is don't go there, unless you are going to arrange something or invite them somewhere. "I was still in shock and I had a stubborn thing that I wasn't going to go anywhere or visit anyone and I don't think anyone knew what to do to help.

"I spoke to most of my family on the day but I didn't mark the day at all, I wasn't ready for it but I did feel there was huge pressure to conform. "Everybody was running around, buying all of this stuff and it just felt so fake, I think that's just where I was at the time."

Neil said he this year is "definitely easier" and he plans to spend Christmas with his father Peter, his sister Leanne and his nephew Callum.

Grief Counsellor Gillian Fagan, who works as a psychotherapist with Acora Therapy, said that Christmas can be particularly hard for people who are mourning.

She said: "Day-to-day you go through a standard routine with things such as work or college or your own family, so you're able to get on with things. "Then Christmas is such a time for bringing everyone together and there's a lot of traditions and memories associated with it that it can make your loss feel a lot more painful.

"The pain never fully heals and goes away but what people should know is that grieving and particularly at a time like Christmas there isn't a one-size-fits-all model and everyone is so different. "I would advise anyone to be gentle with yourself, don't measure yourself by others' expectations because there are no rules or guidelines."

Ms Fagan has shared some tips that people who are grieving might find useful: The hardest part is the traditions, if someone is gone it could be worthwhile looking at those traditions and seeing what we'll keep, change and maybe let go off

There are ways to incorporate your loved one into your day - such as a decoration with their name on it, you could hang a stocking with their name on it or have a toast to them

Memory boxes are becoming increasingly popular - during the month of December any time anyone has a memory of the deceased person they write it down, pop it into the box and on Christmas Day everyone gathers together and you read the memories aloud

If you're feeling overwhelmed or upset that's okay, don't be afraid to talk about it or to tell a loved one that you need support - many people are relieved to be able to help

Be mindful of your alcohol intake - it is known as the party season but alcohol is a depressant, by all means have a toast to your loved one but be wary

Do whatever you feel ready for - if you're not in the mood to celebrate then don't, if you feel like you want to socialise do

Online Editors