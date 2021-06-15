Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest brought back painful memories for Irishman who suffered the same trauma five years ago

Christian Eriksen (right) in action against Finland during last Saturday's Euro 2020 group game in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand

A SOCCER player who was revived by teammates after suffering a cardiac arrest said he didn't realise the trauma his friends must have gone through until he saw Christian Eriksen's colleagues in the aftermath of him collapsing on the pitch last weekend.

Conor Murphy's ordeal was relived when he received a text message from one of the friends who saved his life, telling him about the Danish player's condition.

Mr Eriksen collapsed on the pitch shortly before half-time in last Saturday’s Euro 2020 fixture against Finland. It has since emerged that the former Tottenham Hotspur player suffered a cardiac arrest.

Despite major concerns, he was eventually revived at the stadium and is currently recovering.

It has been five years since Mr Murphy was given CPR for eight minutes on the pitch by teammates during an eight-a-side game. He was 46 at the time.

Looking back, he realises how traumatic it must have been for everyone else present that night. He has urged people to help out if they ever find themselves in that situation.

"I wasn't watching the game at the time,” said Mr Murphy of the Denmark match last Saturday. “I was in the kitchen and I got a text from Shane Donoghue, one of the guys who gave me CPR on that night, saying what happened to Christian Eriksen.

"I switched on the TV and saw what was happening and it brought back a huge wave of different memories and emotions – it was a step back to April 19, 2016.

"We'd meet up on a Tuesday night and play a seven- or eight-a-side game locally. At the end, I was running for a ball and it was very much like what happened Christian Eriksen – I moved and then suddenly I lost power and the lights went out and I hit the deck.

"I have since heard Christian's comments saying he remembers nothing of the incident. Like that, I remember collapsing and I remember waking up sometime later surrounded by all my other teammates and an ambulance man, and saying what's all the fuss about lads, let's get back on with the game.

"But that wasn't the case as I'd had a cardiac arrest. My team mates had been giving me CPR for seven or eight minutes and they'd also figured out how to use a defibrillator on the site.

"My [cardiac] arrest didn't happen in front of hundreds of millions of viewers but it certainly happened in front of seven or eight grown men. What I thought of when I saw Christian Eriksen going down was the reaction of the teammates – how quick they were and how quick they responded to him. It was like what happened to me.

"Instead of looking like hardened professionals, the teammates who surrounded him looked like a bunch of young boys.

"That made me think about how the guys felt who kept me going and brought me back to life. The trauma they must have witnessed on that night. It's one aspect I didn't think about at that time because I was fixated on recovering in my own way.

"But when you see the incident unfold, it's a tough one to have to witness and be part of."

Even though it is five years ago, the Louth native told LMFM’s Late Lunch that the memories of that night never fade.

"It doesn't go away really. It's not something I try to dwell on too often, but in quieter moments it's always there.

"I guess I'm always going to be surrounded by close friends and people who were there that night. Just as I felt I had gotten to a point where it wasn't the first thing people would mention to me, it's all been brought up again by Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest.”

Mr Murphy encouraged people to take action if they ever find themselves in the same situation.

"It's about not being afraid to step up if that moment ever comes. Don't feel you'll achieve more by standing at the back – get stuck in.

"If you know anything about CPR, get in and help and don't be afraid to use a defibrillator. Always know where they are and be prepared to step up to the plate if the moment comes."