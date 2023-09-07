Chris Evans tells Ryan Tubridy he ‘risked life and limb’ for Bono in late-night gunboat chase

British broadcaster Chris Evans has revealed how he “risked life and limb” to get Bono a bottle of brandy by approaching a US aircraft carrier by boat at 2am.

Ryan Tubridy made his first return to the airwaves with Evans yesterday since news of the RTÉ payments controversy broke in June.

He had shared his own “boast” with listeners on Chris Evans’ Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio UK before the ex-BBC broadcaster revealed he had instigated a gunboat chase for Bono in a bizarre celebrity run-in.

After explaining the Late Late Show to a British audience “as the TARDIS” and he was “the third Doctor,” Tubridy revealed U2 had gifted him a red vespa upon his departure from the programme in May.

"Well, hang on a minute… I’m very pleased for you but a little bit sad for my little me because I’ve known Bono for forever, longer than you cause I’m older than you – and I’ve left places?” Evans said, adding that “surely” Bono should have sent him something when he left the BBC.

"Have you ever approached a US aircraft carrier in a putt putt boat at 2am, asking for a bottle of brandy with Bono in France?” he asked the former RTÉ star.

“I risked life and limb to get him a bottle of brandy from the US Navy, and they didn't know who we were. We were banging on the hull of this aircraft carrier that towered over us like a city, let alone a building.

"And we banged on the hull – this is a true story – and they lowered a gunboat, because they thought somebody was trying to attach a mine or an explosive to the hull of the boat.

"And they chased after us in a gunboat and they realised it was Bono and they went, ‘Oh, that's Bono. It's alright. What do you want? Brandy? Not now. Bar’s closed’.

"Did all that… nothing when I left Radio 2, nothing when I left TFI Friday! Nothing. Zip-a-dee-doo-dah. Thanks very much Bono – or whatever your name is.”

Evans had introduced Tubridy as “a legend of Irish broadcasting” and even joked about his “relocation” to British airwaves on his Virgin Radio UK show yesterday.

Greeting Tubridy, he said: “Welcome aboard – when do you start?”

The former RTÉ star kept his cards close to his chest, joking that he would start on radio on “Tuesday” at “half 10” as Evans said Tubridy was “window shopping” and attempted to recruit him to Virgin Radio UK.

Taking to his Instagram story after the show, he said: “What a buzz it was to be on air again with the human dynamo that is Chris Evans. Love him!”

Ryan Tubridy shares pic with Piers Morgan while visiting London

His appearance continues a trip to London that saw him catch-up with Piers Morgan the day before.

Morgan said they were both part of “the sacked presenter club” and Tubridy’s removal from the airwaves of the national broadcaster was “RTÉ’s loss” as he shared a photo of the pair.

The former Late Late Show host also met with Irish ‘Supervet’ Noel Fitzpatrick and kept followers on Instagram updated on his visit to the city this week.