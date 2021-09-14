Chris de Burgh ‘doing fine’ after his Covid-19 diagnosis

Rosanna Davison has said her famous father is “doing fine now” after contracting Covid-19 last month.

Although the renowned singer had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine three months ago, he discovered he had “a mild dose” of the virus after he had a PCR test.

He was due to travel for work purposes and decided to take a PCR test as a precautionary measure and was “totally shocked” when it came back positive, forcing him to postpone some tour dates.

The Lady in Red star stayed in isolation at his home in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, and has now made a good recovery.

“He’s fine now, he had mild symptoms. He quarantined and my mum, luckily, didn’t get it,” she told Independent.ie.

“He jokes it’s because he spends all his spare time in his man cave watching football. He was lucky, thank goodness, he was fine, it just meant he had to hold off on his tour plans for a couple of weeks.”

The mum of three babies under two years of age will shortly release a new book detailing her complex journey to motherhood. Daughter Sophia, who turns two in November, was conceived via gestational surrogacy while she got pregnant naturally with her twin boys Oscar and Hugo, who turn one, also in November.

Read More

The former Miss World said she managed to get away on a work trip to Germany last weekend and it was the first time she had left the country since before the pandemic.

“I went away for the day to Germany. It involved a 3.15am wake-up call and four flights. I got home at 11.30pm but I was so giddy to get on a plane and get out of the country,” she said.

“It was the first time since February 2020 that I’d been away; I got over the mum guilt pretty quickly as soon as I got to the airport. It was a nice job it, was straight-forward enough.”

She said the house was “chaotic” with three small babies in it.

“But it is getting slightly easier with every month that passes, with every tooth that’s cut. Things are getting a little easier,” she said.

“We had a fairly hard time last month because the boys both started cutting four front teeth at the same time so there was a lot of teething gel used. But they’re sleeping well and we’re all managing OK. My mum’s a great help and Wes is a fantastic dad. He does just as much as I do.”

She was speaking at the launch of GreenAware‘s ‘Be Part of Something Bigger’ challenge.

The environmentally-friendly brand is calling on people to take small steps towards choosing sustainable household products in their daily routines.

Kicking off on September 18, Rosanna is a member of the celebrity Green Squad, alongside Kathryn Thomas, Baz Ashmawy, Davy Fitzgerald and Donncha O’Callaghan.

The celebrity winner of the challenge will earn €5,000 for their charity while a member of the public will pick up €1,000 in cash.

Read More



