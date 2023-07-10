Cholesterol and blood pressure treatments are among the more than 300 medicines now in short supply, the HPRA says

The Department of Health said in the majority of cases, suitable alternatives are available. Stock image.

More than 300 medicines are now in short supply including treatments for high blood pressure and cholesterol.

The shortages of 307 medicines, a new record, has been described as a “troubling milestone”.

“It is the ninth consecutive month of rising shortages with the increase of out-of-stock medicines 81pc higher than this time last year,” said Sandra Gannon, chief executive of Azure Pharmaceuticals which analyses the data.

The latest shortages analysis – for a medicines index – indicates a “new severe scarcity” of commonly used medicines to treat cholesterol and high blood pressure, including 17 statins that are currently out of stock.

The index points to “persisting instability in Ireland’s medicine supply, with shortages increasing by 95 medicines since the beginning of January, up 45pc in just six months”.

The data is made publicly available by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

Ms Gannon said: “We have now exceeded the milestone marker of 300, with 307 medicines out of stock. We started reporting this problem when the number of shortages stood at approximately 165. The trend is clear.

“Recent research illustrated the worsening impact of the issue, with 60pc of the public impacted by shortages in the past year alone. Those countries who have adjusted their approach in response to this supply crisis are faring better than those who have not.

“Regrettably, at a policy level, Ireland is yet to acknowledge the cause and effect of this problem. On that basis, things look set to get worse before they get better.”

The Department of Health said in the majority of shortage cases, suitable alternatives are available and there is no impact to the patient. It said caution should be taken in drawing particular significance from the shortage notifications on the HPRA website as each case is individual and there are a variety of reasons for shortages.

Each notification represents a single “stock keeping unit” in a product range so while one strength can be short, there are alternatives, it said.

Some of these products may be generically interchanged, often without the need for prescriber involvement.

“Medicine shortages are a feature of modern health systems worldwide which have been exacerbated by recent worldwide events,” the department added.

“It is a global health problem, not unique to Ireland, and increases in demand for medications and medicines shortages have been observed in the UK, throughout the EU and across the world in recent months.”

It said most shortages are due to manufacturing delays.