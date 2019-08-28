Choc ices take a licking as consumers adapt to a less-than-lovely summer

Choc ices have been spurned in favour of Chardonnay as shoppers react to Ireland's disappointing summer.

Choc ices have been spurned in favour of Chardonnay as shoppers react to Ireland's disappointing summer.

Sales of ice cream slumped by 17pc versus the same period in scorching 2018, and purchases of sun care products slid by a massive 41.5pc, according to the Kantar survey of sales activity in Ireland's grocery stores, which was published yesterday.

The report covered the 12 weeks ending on August 11, a period when, a year ago, the Irish were soaking up record sunshine at the beach and enjoying the World Cup on their televisions.

Kantar's consumer insight director, Charlotte James, said yesterday that the less scorching summer this year has led to households making fewer, bigger shops.

And they have been stocking up on wine at levels more commonly experienced in the run-up to Christmas.

Wine sales grew by 13.7pc in supermarkets nationwide, driven especially by promotions at Tesco, which saw its discount deals drive 43.8pc of its wine sales, compared to 29.6pc a year ago.

The report also confirmed that Dunnes Stores narrowly remains Ireland's most popular grocer for the tenth month in a row, with a 21.6pc market share, down by 0.2 points from July.

"Dunnes has had a strong 12 weeks across the board," Ms James said.

"The retailer is focusing on differentiating itself from competitors through a range of in-store experiences and this month opened a new premium food hall in Dublin's Ilac Centre as well as a new site in Naas which focuses on its fresh counters."

But Tesco's wine sales helped it close the gap at number two, with a 21.5pc share, while SuperValu retained third place on 21.3pc.

Aldi achieved a new record-high market share of 12.6pc to strengthen its hold on fourth place over German rival Lidl, which was pegged back on 12pc.

Ms James said that the euro's increasing strength versus the British pound as Brexit looms was fuelling growth in cross-border shopping.

Spending in Northern Ireland's supermarkets by shoppers from the Republic was up 14pc from a year ago.

Irish Independent