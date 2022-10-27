Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney speaking to the media at Iveagh House, the Department of Foreign Affairs, in Dublin. Picture date: Wednesday September 28, 2022.

A police station on Capel Street in Dublin which operated under the auspices of a Chinese overseas provincial service has been closed after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) intervened.

The DFA confirmed it raised the presence of the Fuzhou Police Overseas Service Station with the Chinese Embassy in recent weeks and that the embassy informed the department that its activities have been stopped.

It’s believed the Capel Street station was one of 54 overseas police outposts held by Chinese authorities, according to a report from human rights group Safeguard Defenders.

The DFA said that the Chinese authorities never requested permission to establish any such office and that officials at the Embassy confirmed it had closed following the department insisting it should cease operations.

“Neither the Chinese authorities nor Fuzhou/Fujian Province made a request in advance to the Department of Foreign Affairs to establish the office referred to,” a spokesperson for the DFA said in a statement.

“In this context, the Department of Foreign Affairs raised the presence of a 'Fuzhou Police Overseas Service Station' with the Embassy of China in Ireland in recent weeks.

The Department noted that actions of all foreign states on Irish territory must be in compliance with international law and domestic law requirements. On this basis, the Department informed the Embassy that the office on Capel Street should close and cease operations. The Chinese Embassy has now stated that the activities of the office have ceased,” the spokesperson said.

The Chinese authorities said the office provided services to Chinese nationals living in Ireland, such as the renewal of driving licences.

Safeguard Defenders claimed in a September 2022 report that these overseas outposts have been used to persuade more than 230,000 Chinese nationals to return to China, sometimes to face criminal charges.

Dutch authorities also said that two similar stations recently exposed in the Netherlands were there illegally while the Chinese authorities insisted their outposts are not illegal.