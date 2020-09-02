Chinese biopharmaceutical company WuXi confirms six people on Dundalk campus tested positive for Covid-19

Chinese biopharmaceutical company WuXi has confirmed that 6 people on its Dundalk campus have tested positive for Covid-19.

20 others are self-isolating in line with public health advice.

In a statement today the company, which has around 1700 people working on the campus, of which 90 percent are contractors, said: "As of today, we have been informed that six employees of two contractor companies engaged on construction work on the WuXi biopharma campus in Dundalk, Co Louth, have tested positive for Covid-19.

"Construction management have been working closely with the contractors and all parties involved to safeguard against Covid-19 occurrence on the site."

The company said today, that, "since the return to construction work in May 2019, following the national lock-down, Covid-19 response protocols and procedures were applied on-site and HSE guidance regarding testing, tracing and site safety protocols have been rigorously followed."

"It is understood that four of the six individuals who contracted the infection did so in a social setting unrelated to the workplace. Once a Covid-19 occurrence is reported, track and trace procedures apply, and immediate work colleagues are asked to test for Covid-19 and to isolate off-site for a period of 14 days as mandated by the health authorities. In all, as of today’s date, 20 contractor staff remain in self isolation.

"In addition to a comprehensive Covid-19 avoidance and health and safety communications regime a system is in place on the campus to ensure that as soon as a case is notified to WuXi Biologics, all contractors and WuXi employees on site are informed.

"All contractors are immediately required to communicate to their employees and to take all necessary and appropriate precautionary measures as laid down by the HSE regarding contact tracing and testing and other safety protocols.

"The WuXi Biologics’ campus construction project team have followed the specific advice of Government, the HSE, the CIF and project management policy in relation to Covid-19 prevention and a strict Covid-19 avoidance regime applies across the construction campus.

"That regime requires individual workers to clean their toolboxes on arrival on site, compliance in relation to social distancing and appropriate health, safety, and hygiene regulations as well as deep cleans of all buildings and other areas on site following notification of positive tests.

"Our thoughts are with the six individuals and those in self-isolation and their families during this worrying time. We wish each of them a speedy recovery," the company added.

In 2018 the company announced a €325m investment in the Dundalk facility which is set to become the largest contract manufacturing single-use biologics production facility in the World.

400 positions will be created in WuXi Biologics operation and another 200 in WuXi Vaccines, which was announced last year.

