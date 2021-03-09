Children’s Ombudsman warns kids will have it tough to ‘bounce back’ from lack of socialisation

The Children’s Ombudsman is warning that kids will have a tough time “bouncing back” from a year of tough restrictions has called for a bold plan to change society for the young.

Dr Niall Muldoon has asked the Government to put together a national recovery plan for young people as the one year anniversary of school closures approaches this Friday.

“You’ve got to be worried,” he told Newstalk this morning. “Probably around 60-70pc of children will be fine after a period of time, when they get back into the run of things - when they get back into society, they will bounce back.

“There are children who would normally sail through education and their teen years, who are now in a situation where they’re isolated, they’re lonely. The only connection they have is through social media, and that might only be to a couple of people because their circle will have got narrowed as well through the lack of engagement.”

Mr Muldoon said that currently the plan has been focused on getting through each crisis as it comes, but crucial changes are needed instead to help children, particularly those who come from disadvantaged situations.

“The ESRI are concerned that there could be 13pc of our children living in consistent poverty next year,” he said. “But if we create a living wage for those in the socioeconomic disadvantaged areas we can change that and we can take those children out of poverty immediately.

“Can we borrow enough to make sure that nobody is left without social or accessible housing?”

“Also can we provide better support to our Deis communities?”

The ombudsman also discussed how much socialisation children from all backgrounds have missed out on, and the effects that will have.

“There’s children who were born this time last year who may have only met one or two other children in their lifetime, these last twelve months,” he said. “They may have never met their grandparents, they may have never met their cousins.”

“There’s a whole lot of things that are going to take time to recover from.”

“We need to plan for that and prepare for the recovery as quickly as possible for children’s mental health, and physical health, and socialisation.”

