Children's hospital work stalls as row over costs leaves site idle for months

Stalled: The site for the new National Children&rsquo;s Hospital in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Stalled: The site for the new National Children&rsquo;s Hospital in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Hugh O'Connell and Aoife Walsh

Construction work on the new €1.7bn National Children’s Hospital has stalled indefinitely amid a dispute over who should pay for the extra costs of reopening the site.

No work has been carried out on the site of the controversial project – which has been beset by delays and budget overruns – at St James’s Hospital in Dublin since the Covid-19 lockdown at the end of March.