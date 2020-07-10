| 16°C Dublin

Children's Hospital builders claim they're 'excluded' from Covid-19 compensation offered on other State projects

  • Children's hospital work stalls as row over costs leaves site idle for months

  • Health Minister Stephen Donnelly accused of seeking to shift blame

  • BAM insists it is 'anxious' to get back to work on massive project

Stalled: The site for the new National Children&rsquo;s Hospital in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Hugh O'Connell, Cormac McQuinn and Aoife Walsh

THE main contractors for the stalled National Children's Hospital (NCH) has said they are "anxious" to get back on site but claim they have been excluded from payments that the State has been making to builders on other public sites.

Work on the new €1.7bn NCH has stalled indefinitely amid a dispute over who should pay for the extra costs of reopening the site after the coronavirus lockdown as well as the cost of new safety measures needed due to the pandemic.

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) has told the main contractors, BAM, it expects workers back on site without further delay and for the issue of costs to be resolved through the agreed dispute management process while work on site continues.