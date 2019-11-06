Children's Hospital board reviewing 'significant' potential extra costs 

THE board overseeing the development of the new National Children's Hospital is reviewing "significant potential costs" after additional claims from the building contractor.

The NCH has been at the centre of controversy after the costs rose to €1.7bn.

David Gunning - the chief officer of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPDB) - provided an update on the costs in a letter to the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He said the approved budget has not changed since January and that project costs came to €397m by the end of August this year.

