Children's Hospital board reviewing 'significant' potential extra costs
THE board overseeing the development of the new National Children's Hospital is reviewing "significant potential costs" after additional claims from the building contractor.
The NCH has been at the centre of controversy after the costs rose to €1.7bn.
David Gunning - the chief officer of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPDB) - provided an update on the costs in a letter to the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
He said the approved budget has not changed since January and that project costs came to €397m by the end of August this year.
"These costs are within the budget approved by the Government in December 2018," he added.
His letter also said: "The NPHDB is also reviewing significant potential costs as additional claims are being presented from the contractor."
The correspondence does not mention the sums involved.
It said: "The NPHDB is diligent in its examination of these claims and is providing a robust defence in relation to these in line with the PWC recommendations that the Board has implemented."
Consultancy firm PWC carried out a review of the rising costs of the NCH earlier this year.
Mr Gunning's October 18 letter also says: "In accordance with the Construction Contract, there is a dispute management process in place to deal with these claims through the appointment of a standing conciliator."
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this week told the Dáil that the contractor for the NCH has submitted claims on the cost.
He said there has been no change to the allocated budget and the contractor's claims have to be adjudicated.
Online Editors