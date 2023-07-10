Children’s Hospital board criticises developer BAM over lack of progress

The National Children’s Hospital Board has issued a scathing criticism of developers BAM over what it says is their “unacceptable” failure to meet deadlines in constructing the controversial project.

In a statement sent to the Oireachtas Health Committee, National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) chief officer David Gunning said he could not say when the project will be completed.

Mr Gunning, who is appearing before the committee on Tuesday, claimed BAM is not meeting its contractual obligations and the board has withheld payments due to the lack of progress.

Central to the board’s concerns is the lack of progress reports and compliance programmes from BAM which were due to be presented in recent months.

“While I understand how frustrating this is for the members, it is very difficult to provide a firm answer on the completion date in the absence of a compliant contract programme,” he said.

Mr Gunning also claimed that BAM is “not providing sufficient resources to deliver the hospital”.

He said BAM achieved 67pc of its planned output in the last 12 months – this output level fell as low as 34pc at certain times during this period.

He also said BAMs monthly billing currently should be around €15m but in the last number of months they are below €10m.

“What this looks like from an actual output perspective is illustrated by examining BAMs progress with room completions. Based on BAM’s commitments, 3,000 rooms should have been completed by now. To date, 27 rooms have been deemed complete,” he said.

Mr Gunning said there was also a “large number of snags” on the 27 completed rooms.

He said an independent review is looking at the ventilation systems in 11 of 22 hospital theatres.

He said BAM continues to “submit large volumes of claims” with a substantiated value of €756m.

“We know from what it has stated that BAM does not want the children and young people of Ireland to have to wait for the hospital for longer than is necessary,” Mr Gunning said.

Mr Gunning said 89pc of the project has been completed and insisted the hospital be a “wonderful, welcoming, environment for children, young people, their families, students, and the heroic staff who will work there”.