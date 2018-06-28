Children's charity on board for new Dublin 'Monopoly'

A children's charity is celebrating after being selected to appear in a special Dublin edition of the world-famous 'Monopoly' board game.

Heart Children Ireland topped a public poll to feature in the new game and will get a Community Chest space all of its own - which has no price tag.

"It's certainly great that we are on a 'priceless' space - we felt honoured with all the support we got," said the charity's CEO, Margaret Rogers.

Heart Children Ireland, which aims to enable children with congenital heart disease to live the best life possible, was founded in 1990 and is based on North Brunswick Street.

One of its most sought-after supports is its family psychology service.

"Play is so important in the lives of all children and 'Monopoly' has played a huge part, for many decades, in creating so many great memories for families," said Ms Rogers.

The new Dublin edition will feature landmarks such as the Ha'penny Bridge, Temple Bar, the Phoenix Park and the Molly Malone statue, among others.

It hits the shops in October and is first all-Dublin bespoke version of the board game.

Two more charities will get the chance to appear on the board and they will be announced in the coming months.

Robert Osborne, custom games manager at Winning Moves UK which is making the game under licence from Hasbro, said: "The board will feature and star the great and the good of Dublin and be a love letter to Ireland's most visited city."

Irish Independent