Children witness man being shot through knees in horrific attack

Four young children witnessed a man being shot three times in a brutal paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast.

Four young children witnessed a man being shot three times in a brutal paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast.

The 28-year-old man was hit over the head before being shot in both knees and an ankle in the Cavendish Street area on Saturday just before 8pm.

He is the second man to be shot in a similar way in the city in the past week. A female was assaulted and four young children who were in the house witnessed this horrific attack, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains. The PSNI described the attack as "brutal" and said that the children had been left terrified by the horrific incident.

Detective Sergeant Kelly said: "This was a brutal attack in a busy residential area and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence. The residents, including young children have been left terrified by these events." The Social Democratic and Labour Party councillor Tim Attwood condemned those behind the attack.

"My immediate thoughts are with the victim and their family, who must be greatly distressed at this time," he said. "As we celebrate the dawn of 2018 and the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, there can be no place for such brutal and violent attacks in our society."

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information about this crime or anyone who may be able to help identify the perpetrators.

The attack comes just weeks after a young man was left severely injured in a similar attack.

On December 23, an 18-year-old man was left with what police said were "potentially life-changing injuries" when he was shot twice in the leg in the Pembroke Loop area of Dunmurry in the city's south-west.

Irish Independent