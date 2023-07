Patients who received apologies for their substandard mental health care are told they are excluded from damages scheme

Several children are planning to sue the HSE after being excluded from a compensation scheme for victims of the child and adolescent mental health service (CAMHS) scandal. Photo: Getty

Several children who received apologies for substandard mental health care in Co Kerry are to sue the HSE after being excluded from a compensation scheme for victims of the child and adolescent mental health service (CAMHS) scandal.