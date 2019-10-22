Children of same-sex couples still in legal limbo, say parents

It is almost five years since the referendum introducing same-sex marriage, yet many gay and lesbian couples say their children are still in a legal limbo.

Dozens of LGBT parents, who campaigned for marriage equality for themselves several years ago, demonstrated outside the Department of Health yesterday calling for equality for their children and for the full enactment of the Children and Family Relationships Act 2015.

Among them was Sarah Stone McDevitt, who has two children, Lochlan (2) and Grayson (four months), with her wife Geraldine.

The couple, from Artane in Dublin, used a sperm donor and an Irish fertility clinic to conceive.

"I gave birth to Lochlan and Ger gave birth to Grayson. But as it stands I'm a single mother on Lochlan's birth cert and I have no rights to Grayson," she said.

She could apply to be Grayson's guardian, but only after he has been living with her for two years.

Health Minister Simon Harris met the Equality for Children group afterwards. He said he shared its view "the current situation is not acceptable" and would sign regulations to bring parts of the act into effect next May.

