Children in Direct Provision ‘live in State-sponsored poverty’

Children living in Direct Provision have their human rights breached regularly and live in a system that is “weak” to child abuse and neglect, a new report has said.

The Irish Centre for Human Rights at NUI Galway has today published a report which analysed the human rights breaches that children suffer while living in direct provision for months or years.

The research was carried out by masters students at the centre under the supervision of Dr Meave O’Rourke. It was done in collaboration with the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland.

According to the latest data 1,789 children live in the controversial Direct Provision system, with another 304 in emergency accommodation.

The report said that children have a lack of access to “proper food and nutrition” due to the lack of cooking facilities in a number of direct provision centres. It also said that children suffer from social exclusion and isolation, as a number of accommodation centres are in remote areas.

Direct Provision also had an impact on children’s education. The report said that parents who cannot work can’t afford school supplies, and “the living conditions in Direct Provision centres routinely fail to provide adequate space for asylum-seeking children to complete homework and study to support their education”.

“Many children who live in emergency accommodation are prevented from attending ordinary school with other non asylum-seeking children for months on end and are instead segregated in emergency education settings that are unregulated and lacking in resources,” the report said.

Asylum seekers only have a limited right to work and do not have access to childcare. It said that “many asylum-seeking families are living in State-sponsored poverty”.

The report also criticised Tusla, the child and family agency, for not having oversight of direct provision centres. It said that “the structures of accountability and State oversight to prevent child abuse, neglect and exploitation within the institutional settings of direct provision are weak”.

“The lack of transparent vetting procedures for staff working with asylum seeking children is wholly unacceptable,” it said.

“Staff in direct provision centres do not receive adequate training in ensuring the rights and protection of children, which is of grave concern given the institutional nature of Direct Provision.”

New national standards are expected to be brought in for Direct Provision centres from January. The report said these will not protect all children, as they won’t apply to those in emergency accommodation and don’t “ensure the protection of asylum-seeking children from abuse whilst in direct provision.”

The report was given to Roderic O’Gorman, the Equality Minister. Evgeny Shtorn, a sociologist and activist, came up with the idea for the research project.

“This is a fruitful collective action, where our expertise as activists has been fiercely supported by scholars of the Irish Centre for Human Rights,” he said.

