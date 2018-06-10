'Children could have been killed' - Suspected drunk driver crashes car near primary school

Police have said that children "could have been killed" after a suspected drunk driver crashed a car at a pedestrian crossing near a primary school in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The incident occurred on Francis Street in the town on Sunday morning, close to St Francis Primary School, with officers saying if the incident had occurred on a weekday, there would likely have been “school children lying dead on our roads”.

An an officer, writing on the PSNI’s Craigavon Facebook page, said: “This is what drink driving looks like. “The only upside to this is that it happened on a Sunday morning and not a weekday.

"The driver is now en route to custody with no one else injured, but if it had been the same time tomorrow, it would now almost certainly be the scene of a fatal, with school children lying dead on our roads.” The driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, driving with excess alcohol, driving with no insurance and driving with no MOT.

The officer added: “Finally, if you are someone selfish enough to drink and drive, look closely at this photo. This is a fortunate escape. If convicted, the driver will lose the license, the insurance costs will soar, and they can be glad it’s not prison time with blood on their hands. It is never worth it.”

