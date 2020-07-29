Children allowed to visit nursing homes as guidelines relax

The Covid-19 restrictions which limited the number of people nominated to visit a resident to two has been lifted

Visiting restrictions to nursing homes and other residential centres have been relaxed and can now include children for the first time.

There is also flexibility around number of visitors to a resident at one time.

The visit can last up to an hour and children are allowed with appropriate supervision.

Visits can be allowed during an outbreak with controls.

The guidelines from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre say indoor visiting for residents where there is no ongoing COVID-19 outbreak should be encouraged and should be normalised as soon as is practical but with appropriate practical precautions to manage the risk .

Outdoor visiting is expected to carry a lower risk than indoor visiting and should be encouraged where appropriate to the needs of the resident and subject to weather.

In general, the duration of the visits may be limited to an hour with some flexibility on compassionate grounds in exceptional circumstances

Visitors should generally be limited to two per resident at a time but with flexibility as appropriate on compassionate grounds to meet the needs of residents.

Visits should occur either in the resident’s room if the room is a single room, or in the case of a multi-occupancy facility, in a room away from other people or in an outdoor area where distance can be maintained.

Outings by bus or car should generally be organised with individual risk assessments completed and overseen a person in charge in order to eliminate any identified risk.

Outings for a drive with a visitor may be allowed subject to risk assessment and confirming that the visitor does not have symptoms of COVID-19 and is not a COVID-19 contact.

Where residents go for a drive the resident and visitor should be reminded of the importance of social distancing and the need for people over 70 years old and those extremely medically vulnerable to take extra care.

Mary Butler TD, Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People today welcomed the publication of the latest visiting guidance for nursing homes.

She said during these times there has been a particular emphasis on retaining a holistic view of the wellbeing of residents, remaining person-centred, being cognisant of their rights as citizens, and being vigilant that in seeking to shield them from infection that these rights are not infringed upon in to an extent, or in a manner, that is disproportionate.

As the disease is becoming more supressed in the community the National Public Health Emergency Team has advised that the gradual reintroduction of usual activities while taking public health precautions should commence.

