Childline says it was contacted 600 times by young people in distress over Christmas

Childline’s team of dedicated volunteers were contacted almost 600 times by children and young people across December 23, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year.

The charity has said family relationships, mental and emotional health, sex, relationships and puberty were among the issues spoken about by the children and young people who turned to the Childline listening service for support in recent days.

The 24-hour active listening service is one of the suite of Childline services provided by Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC). The charity said the service is “free, non-judgmental and non-directive”. Childline can be contacted online, and by text of phone call.

ISPCC chief executive John Church said while Christmas is “often a magical time” for children and young people, for those who turn to Childline it can be very difficult as they experience challenges to their mental and emotional wellbeing “more acutely now than at any other time of the year” and they can “often feel very alone”.

“This year, many children did not wake up the kind of Christmas Day they had dreamed of. They told us of the impact of alcohol or substance misuse in their home, they told us how alone and anxious they felt and they told us how they were missing loved ones,” he said.

“Many children and young people in Ireland felt lonely, stressed and upset this Christmas. Their feelings were exacerbated as they saw families and friends celebrating together and it’s not like that for them. They turned to Childline for a listening ear and a supportive voice to hear them. And our amazing Childline volunteers were there for them 24/7 over December 23, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day – as they are throughout the Christmas period.”

This Christmas over 70 volunteers gave up their time to run the Childline hotline. Mr Church thanked them for ensuring that “children and young people have someone to turn to, always”.

Childline’s 24-Hour support line can be reached by chatting online at childline.ie or calling 1800 66 66 66