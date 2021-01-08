Childcare to be provided for essential workers as Dept of Children secure emergency funding

The Department of Children has secured emergency funding that will allow chikdcare providers open for the children of essential workers, as well as vulnerbale children.

A deal to provide childcare for the children of essential workers has been finalised between the Department of Children and Childhood Services Ireland this evening.

In a statement in the last hour, the organisation said the Department had secured emergency funding for childcare providers to remain open for the kids of essential workers over the coming weeks.

The association said there were “still a few details to be worked out” such was the haste with which the deal was drawn up, but said the news will come as a “huge relief to parents and providers alike”.

Read More

There had been widespread calls from across healthcare and other sectors for the government to secure a deal as soon as possible, with the risk of further people missing work due to a lack of childcare facilities.

“This sustainability fund will enable the childcare sector to continue to provide services to the children of frontline and essential workers, and vulnerable children.

We are utterly committed to playing our part in dealing with this national emergency and our focus is to continue operating safely and responsibly,” the statement read.

Childhood Services Ireland says full details of the agreement and arrangements will be announced as soon as possible.

Childhood Services Ireland is an Ibec association representing childcare providers in Ireland.

Read More

Online Editors