The temporary childcare scheme for essential healthcare workers has been scrapped after only six applications were received.

The scheme issued a call to childcare services to volunteer to provide childcare for healthcare staff so they can go to work.

It was launched last week and was due to begin on May 18 but has now been scrapped by Children's Minister Katherine Zappone, as the uptake was “much lower than was hoped”.

“Unfortunately, uptake for the scheme among childcare providers has been much lower than was hoped, with only six providers applying to join the scheme so far,” a statement from the Department read.

“It has become clear that the low uptake is unlikely to change.”

The scheme was designed after a request from the department of health and the HSE to facilitate emergency childcare so that essential healthcare workers could continue working.

According to the Department, the reasons for the low sign up rate include the lack of insurance cover, virus transmission, difficulties in managing employer responsibilities for breaks and rest periods and the concerns “about a lack of protection for staff working alone”.

“The Department was always conscious of the fact that the 27,000 workforce consisted predominantly of women, many of whom had their own parental and caring responsibilities and some of whom had underlying health conditions. However, it had hoped that sufficient numbers would come forward to enable the scheme to operate,” the statement added.

The scheme would have seen childcare practitioners working on an outreach basis in the homes of health workers, with childcare providers and their staff being paid €15 per hour for childcare practitioners, in addition to associated employer costs, as well as a management overhead to provide for supervision and support

Ms Zappone said she “had sincerely hoped that it would be possible to deliver such a scheme successfully and so ease some of the burden on our frontline health workers".

“Unfortunately this has not proved to be the case,” the statement adds.

The Labour party has called for the teaoiseach's intervention and called the collapse of the scheme due to the "shambolic approach" of the government.

“The Labour Party highlighted the major problems with Garda vetting and the lack of insurance cover as key impediments to the proposed scheme. However we did put forward solutions but the Government failed to act," said TD Seán Sherlock this evening.

He said that this will lead to further uncertainty and will be "deeply disappointing for parents".

"The terms of the scheme left too many questions unanswered.

“This puts the other stages of opening up childcare for families in jeopardy. If there is no certainty now how can there be certainty before the 8th June and then for the 29th June.

"This is deeply disappointing for working parents and puts working mothers in particular under further strain. It’s a regressive social step and will plunge women backwards," he said.

He called for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to take "politicial leadership".

“The Taoiseach needs to take ownership of this issue now. It requires political leadership at the highest level. The government can’t keep stringing parents and providers along.”

