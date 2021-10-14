Childcare providers who recently hiked fees to miss out on budget funding

Childcare providers who recently hiked their fees say the Government’s decision to backdate the fee freeze will result in many missing out on the funding for staff wages announced in the Budget.

The Government introduced a package of measures to prevent fees increasing for parents.

However, this has been met with criticism by some organisations. Childhood Services Ireland said that any provider who increased costs before the Budget announcement will not be able to access funding.

In a statement, director Darragh Whelan said: “The details announced by the Department of Children could disqualify a lot of childcare providers from the additional funding announced in the Budget.

"Providers are also very concerned that the fee freeze does not take into account growing inflation or rising costs in the sector. Many haven’t increased their fees since the pandemic began, and we are in a very different world now.’’

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said that a new funding stream for up to 4,700 early years and childcare providers will be put in place from September next year, at an estimated cost of €69m. This will support improvements in the quality of childcare provision and provide better conditions for workers.

He said the funding would be linked to a commitment of no increases in fees to parents.

When asked if providers who recently hiked fees will not be eligible for funding, a spokesperson for the Department of Children said: “The transition fund and the core funding contracts will require that providers do not charge fees that are higher than their September 2021 rates. Providers who sign up to that condition will be eligible for the funding.”

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has defended changes to the childcare subsidies in the Budget that he insisted will benefit thousands of parents next year.

Mr O’Gorman acknowledged that changes to the National Childcare Scheme including the universal subsidy would have a “modest impact on fees for parents”, but said he would continue to look to reduce fees in years to come.

“There will be thousands of parents next year paying less because of these measures,” Mr O’Gorman said at a post-Budget press briefing in the Department of Children yesterday.

The Green Party minister’s budget package includes a commitment that from September 2022 the universal childcare subsidy will be extended to up to 40,000 more children by increasing eligibility from age three up to age 15.

The practice of deducting hours present in preschool and school from the entitlement to subsidised hours under the National Childcare Scheme will also cease in 2022.

Mr O’Gorman gave an example of the family of an eight-year-old availing of three hours a day of afterschool care five days a week who will benefit by €30 a month or €360 a year.

For a family with a child under Early Childhood Care and Education and then getting care after that, the benefit during term time would be €60 per month and €90 per month or €885 in a full year of additional support, he said.

The extra cash in return for a freeze in childcare fees had prompted mixed views among providers, the minister admitted, but he claimed most of them recognised the substantial long-term investment that the Government is committed to.

“They recognise the scale of what we’re doing, and they’re very open to engaging with the departments, in terms of the contracts that will be drawn up for them.”

The Dublin West TD added: “As long as I am in this role it would be my commitment to continue to look at reducing the cost of childcare.”

Mr O’Gorman hopes that within the next three years more childminders will register with Túsla to be regulated in order for parents to be able to access State subsidies.