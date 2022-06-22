Childcare providers to hold protest outside Leinster House today over funding issues

Childcare providers will be holding a protest outside Leinster House today as hundreds of local services say they may have to close due to a new state funding scheme.

The €221m scheme means parents are set for a childcare fee freeze from September, as under proposals providers are being asked to cap fees at last year’s rate of inflation of 2.2pc.

Government sources said they except most providers will sign up to a new contract to be published within days that rules out any new hikes.

Fees will remain at rates in place in September last year until the end of August 2023, when new contracts will be issued.

However, the Federation of Early Childcare Providers (FECP) said these new “core funding” proposals will mean hundreds of services will have to close as it is not sustainable to cap their fees.

The federation said in a statement that providers are being asked to cap fees at last year’s rate of inflation “when it is now at the highest rate in 32 years, threatening to close hundreds of local services”.

FECP president Elaine Dunne said the Government’s new funding model is a workable solution to many issues in the sector but “misses an opportunity” to offer viability to pre-school providers.

“ECCE services represent one third of all childcare providers and was a vulnerable sector even before Covid,” she said.

“Now, in the context of inflation, historically low funding, staffing and regulatory pressures, many services are in real financial difficulty.”

She said a subsidy of €100 per child on the ECCE scheme is needed, to cover costs.

It said a fee freeze “cannot be agreed” where the rate of inflation has increased to 7.8pc.

The group will be protesting today outside Leinster House.

Collette Woods, who owns a creche in Cabra, Dublin, told RTÉ Radio 1 that she will be joining the protest today because with the cost of living crisis, this fee freeze is not sustainable.

“I just feel like as a sector we have historically been underfunded and overregulated and I don't know about the sustainability,” she added.

Providers will have until August to sign the contract that will come into effect on September 1, and runs out in August next year.