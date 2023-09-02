Childcare providers’ profits trebled during pandemic, Siptu finds

Karen Clince, CEO of Tigers Childcare, said it made substantial investments across every level of the organisation

Profits at major childcare providers trebled during the pandemic, according to a new Siptu report.

The report, based on returns made to the Companies Registration Office, found combined profits stood at €3.2m in 2019 and jumped to €9.8m in 2021.

It examined figures for Giraffe, Links, Cocoon, Grovelands, Little Rainbows, Safari and Tigers.

It found Tigers was the only provider to register a loss across three years.

A graph shows it was loss-making for each year between 2019 and 2021.

The report claims Giraffe and Safari paid dividends during periods they received state wage subsidies.

Siptu’s report was released as it is set to attend the Labour Court on Monday following the breakdown of pay talks with providers. Its negotiators rejected an employer offer of a €13.65 an hour minimum rate for early years educators, saying it would leave thousands of workers on “poverty“ rates of pay.

The Financial Performance of Childcare Providers report estimates that Giraffe and Links made up 71pc of the total profits in 2021. It says directors’ remuneration at Cocoon rose from €321,000 in 2019 to €765,000 in 2021.

Siptu head of strategic organising and campaigns Darragh O’Connor said the figures “speak for themselves”.

“Government funding has topped €1bn, but where is it going?” he said.

“Certainly, some services are making bumper profits while many workers are struggling on a minimum rate of €13 per hour. Our members will not allow early years to be a low-pay profession any longer.”

A spokesperson for providers’ group Childhood Services Ireland said it cannot comment on financial reports of individual firms.

The Irish Independent asked each of the providers for a comment.

Karen Clince, CEO and founder of Tigers Childcare, said it made substantial investments across every level of the organisation from 2019 to 2021.

“During this period, our primary focus was on building a robust and talented team, while also expanding our services to more families in Ireland,” she said.

She said it has continued to invest in its people, building on these pay scales to make them among the most competitive in the industry. With year two of the government’s ‘Core Funding’ scheme for the sector coming on stream this month, she called for more adequate provision for childcare providers.

“I have been actively seeking meetings with [Children’s] Minister [Roderic] O’Gorman to shed light on the difficult situation we face,” she said.

“The small increase in funding for year two which, for Tigers, amounts to 1pc of our revenue, goes nowhere near covering essential wage adjustments, let alone the ever-rising costs of administration and other critical elements to running a quality service, such as rent and insurance.”

She claimed the Government’s funding decisions appear rooted in outdated historical data.

“Consequently, funding remains perpetually inadequate, causing a lot of unrest within the sector and forcing many to shut their doors,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a message to members, Siptu said there will not be a new pay agreement in place by September after talks collapsed.

It said without a significant pay rise, a staffing crisis will turn into a full-blown disaster.