Childcare providers call for certainty so they can plan under new Covid restrictions

Childcare provider Alec Flood says full-time crèches cannot operate on a ‘drop-in' basis with no certainty in relation to income or how many staff they require.

Mr Flood and his wife Monica Campbell are the owners of Little Rainbows’ which provide a pre-school, crèche and after-school service in north Dublin in Sutton, Baldoyle and Donaghmede.

They are members of Childhood Services Ireland (CSI), Ibec’s trade association.

“We were happy to answer their call for as many services as possible to remain open and provide assistance where possible,” Mr Flood said.

“The unfortunate thing for us was, from the weekend, and I suppose this is common in a pandemic, is that there was so much uncertainty and so much mixed messages coming out from Government."

"We opened last Monday as normal as we planned to do. We are operating at about 50pc plus occupancy across our three services.”

"At the moment, we are offering as normal a service as possible,” he said.

Even though schools are shut, many childcare facilities opened on Monday to provide a service for frontline and essential workers.

However, Mr Flood pointed out: “The problem is as a childcare service, we don’t feel qualified to say who is essential and who isn’t?”

“We are very, very reluctant to police that.”

Mr Flood said they are open for the parents if they need their service.

Meanwhile childcare facilities still face ongoing costs including rent, “We got a certain amount of lee-way last March with our landlord in one of our services. Effectively we got a quarter of the year suspended, but now that suspension had to repaid from January 1, so in fact we are paying an increased amount of rent currently than we were last March.”

However, Mr Flood said the couple are waiving fees, and issuing credits against February fees, if a service has been withdrawn. “In our particular case, we have withdrawn the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) only class and we have withdrawn the after-school service for kids who would not normally attend our creche, when the schools are closed.”

He said for those particular groups, there will be no charge for the rest of January.

Mr Flood said the business model for a lot of crèches means there has to be certainty on income. “A full-day care service can't operate on a drop-in basis. Even from a regulatory point of view, we need to know how many staff to have on the premises, to be able to look after the children, if we don’t know that from day to day, to week to week, we can’t comply with the childcare regulations.

"This is not all about finances, and certainty around finances, it’s also certainty around attendance so we can comply with our childcare regulations.”

“It was difficult before Christmas dealing with Covid, now it's even more difficult dealing with a partial closure and complying with the Covid protocols.”

He said that this is about sustainability for the childcare sector and he urged there should be improved communication from the Government.

