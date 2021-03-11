Parents facing crèche fee hikes and closures as working from home leads to fall in demand for places

Workplace flexibility and fall in commuting times could also reduce need for creche places

PARENTS face the threat of creche closures and higher fees as providers predict home-working will lead to falling demand for places.

Many parents are expected to opt for hybrid working arrangements, switching between their office and home during the week when the economy reopens.

Some childcare owners now fear a severe impact on business if the extra flexibility and fall in commuting time, coupled with health fears, prompts a longer-term fall in demand for services. At worst, they forecast closures and job losses.

A reduction in places could lead to fees rising for those parents whose children remain.

Mary Moloney, the president of childcare rights group OMEP and lecturer in childhood policy at Mary Immaculate College, was not surprised by the closure warning.

She said the sector heavily depended on the wage subsidy scheme at the moment.

“I have been talking to providers myself around how they’re doing and they’re all saying to me they would have had to close their doors before now without it,” she said.

“What we’re finding is that even though the sector is returning to some semblance of normality, parents who work in industries that are not essential services are out of work, and are simply not sending children back to childcare settings at the moment.

“The other big thing that is happening is where parents are able to manage the children at home while working. That is continuing. You will do that to avoid the high cost of childcare. It’s the reality of the situation for everyone.”

She said she knows of a provider in Limerick that had provided care for 110 families, but was at about 30pc of normal capacity throughout the pandemic.

“If providers go out of business, it’s going to reduce the available places for children and families. Secondly, the cost will go up.”

She said the Government needed a strategy in place so the sector did not collapse and parents needed to know if their service would be there in September.

Ms Moloney said the sector was run on a shoestring budget because the Government has not invested sufficiently and most income comes from parental fees.

Frances Byrne of Early Childhood Ireland (ECI) said providers feared what the “new normal” will be.

“If both parents are working remotely, they can take turns minding the children and then working in the evening for example,” she said.

The group wants investment of €200m a year for wage subsidy support.

She said pre-schools are reopening this week, and a full reopening for all children is expected subject to public health advice on March 29.

“We don’t know what’s ahead of us,” she said. “The broad view is that a lot of parents will stay at home, part or full time.”

ECI, which has 3,800 members and is the largest provider group in the country, said if government support was wound down the loss of parental income will put the sector in jeopardy, leading to full or part closures.

The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) was due to continue until March 31, but has been extended for all sectors until the end of June.

The group has appealed to the Government to extend the scheme until 2022.

Senator Marie Sherlock said most creches in Dublin north central had not seen a huge drop in demand, although there may be an impact on demand when offices are back open and flexible working arrangements are available.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in January there would be “no cliff edges” in terms of the removal of pandemic financial supports for workers and business affected.

A department spokesperson said: “The minister has been clear there will be no cliff-edge to the EWSS. It is likely continued support will be necessary out to the end of 2021 to help maintain viable businesses.”

