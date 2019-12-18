Childcare providers to receive €1,500 one-off payment to deal with extra insurance costs

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone says the government will be sanctioning a one-off payment averaging €1,500 to registered childcare providers to deal with extra insurance costs.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone says the government will be sanctioning a one-off payment averaging €1,500 to registered childcare providers to deal with extra insurance costs.

Ms Zappone said the payments will be issued by December 28.

She said payments will range from €1,500 to up to €26,000 depending on the number of children being cared for in creches and childcare centres and whether they are part-time or full-time.

The move is in response to up to 1,300 childcare providers being affected by soaring insurance premiums after underwriter Ironshore withdrew from the Irish market.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In