Case study: Community creche for vulnerable children now at risk

Denise Hevey, early years co-ordinator at ASESP on Sheriff Street. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Melanie Finn

A community childcare facility in Dublin’s north inner city, which caters for vulnerable children and has been running for 20 years, this week said it faces into an uncertain future.

The manager of the After-Schools Educational Support Programme (ASESP) Geraldine Brennan said they suffered a huge setback with the loss of its building last year.

This means its capacity is halved from 120 children to just 60 and it is no longer able to provide any early-year services for children younger than four.

