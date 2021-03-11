Case study: Community creche for vulnerable children now at risk

A community childcare facility in Dublin’s north inner city, which caters for vulnerable children and has been running for 20 years, this week said it faces into an uncertain future.

The manager of the After-Schools Educational Support Programme (ASESP) Geraldine Brennan said they suffered a huge setback with the loss of its building last year.

This means its capacity is halved from 120 children to just 60 and it is no longer able to provide any early-year services for children younger than four.

Many of the children using its facility, located just off Sheriff Street, are deemed vulnerable – and in a group of 20, at least some could have additional needs such as autism.

Since it reopened its doors last June, it has not closed as it is deemed an essential service for the disadvantaged community, often providing regular meals and clothing in addition to care.

“The children that we are see are coming in to us from the community, but also from hubs and hostels and homeless accommodation.

"Some of them have no-one looking out for them. When the schools closed in January, we changed our whole programme to suit their needs,” said Ms Brennan.

“A lot of them come from homes where there’s issues with adult literacy and no access to devices.

"So we made sure the kids had consistent routines and we opened for them in the morning-time.

"We asked the schools to get involved and they started delivering homework packs to us, so we knew they were getting the work done.”

Some children stopped coming in after it adapted its hours to cater for the school closures – but they made sure to target the most vulnerable children, even physically collecting some of them.

“It’s been very challenging, but we have met every challenge head-on. We have changed and adapted. We know the children are all safe and happy and secure,” she said.

Covid is “rampant” in the tight-knit Dublin community and staff were initially “very nervous” about continuing to work, especially when the new variant emerged in January. Luckily, they have not had a single outbreak since reopening.

However, she said the facility, which is supported by Pobal and funded by the Department of Children, is also heavily reliant on the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme which ends in June.

She echoed calls to extend it until 2022 while they try and find a new premises in the area, which will allow them to re-open their early-years services. This would double their capacity and staff levels.

“If the funding stops, we have a serious problem. Dublin City Council have been very supportive and gave us temporary accommodation.

"But we lost 64 early-years places last year – and without those children, the staff are in jeopardy of losing their jobs.

"It’s also very damaging to those children and their families, not to have the support of the early-years programme,” she said.

She is appealing for help in finding a new premises locally.

There is a vacant centre nearby on St Laurence’s Place which is run by DCC which has yet to make a decision on its future.