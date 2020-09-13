Child seriously injured after hit-and-run in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a child was seriously injured following a hit-and-run collision that occurred in Dublin yesterday evening.

A boy was hit by a car on Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght, Dublin 24 at approximately 8.30pm.

The car failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene and the child was taken to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward. Anyone who was in the vicinity of Fortunestown Lane between 8.00pm and 9.00pm on Saturday evening, 12th September 2020 should make contact.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who may have camera (dash-cam) footage, and who were driving in the Fortunestown Lane, Tallaght area yesterday evening, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information should contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors