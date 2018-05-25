Child rushed to hospital after becoming 'impaled on fencing'
The air ambulance has been scrambled after reports a young child became impaled on fencing in west Belfast.
It is understood the child's hand was impaled on fencing in the Riverdale area.
A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 4.47pm on Friday following reports of an incident in the Andersonstown area involving a young child.
The spokesman added: "One Rapid Response Paramedic and one emergency ambulance crew were dispatched to the incident. The charity air ambulance was also tasked to the scene.
Following assessment and treatment at the scene, the patient has been transported to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children by road ambulance. The air ambulance crew travelled with the patient."
Belfast Telegraph