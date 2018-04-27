Child in critical condition following house fire in Wexford

Five people have been hospitalised - with one child understood to be in a critical condition - following a house fire in Co Wexford.

The fire broke out at a house on Mary Street in New Ross this afternoon.

Two adults and three children are being treated for smoke inhalation at University Hospital Waterford, with one of the children understood to be in a serious condition. The fire is being treated as accidental

It is understood the family are originally from Poland and have been living in the Wexford area for some time. Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road will be closed until further notice.

A garda spokeswoman said: Gardai from New Ross are at the scene of a fire in the St Marys Road area of New Ross. It occurred within the last hour." More to follow

Online Editors